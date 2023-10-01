DC police: Woman fatally shot in SE home, suspect in custody

According to police, detectives believe the fatal shooting was "domestic in nature."

Police in the District say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Southeast, D.C., early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of 13th Street found 52-year-old Patricia Johnson of Southeast, D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds in her residence. She later died on the scene.

A suspect, 46-year-old Desmond Thurston of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Approximate location of Sunday morning’s shooting in Southeast, D.C.

