DC police: Woman fatally shot in SE home, suspect in custody

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 1, 2023, 10:23 PM

Police in the District say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Southeast, D.C., early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of 13th Street found 52-year-old Patricia Johnson of Southeast, D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds in her residence. She later died on the scene.

A suspect, 46-year-old Desmond Thurston of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

According to police, detectives believe the fatal shooting was “domestic in nature.”

Approximate location of Sunday morning’s shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

