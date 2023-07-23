DC man fatally stabbed in Southeast

D.C. police are investigating a stabbing homicide that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast.

In a news release, police said that at approximately 6:46 am, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square near Twining Square Park. On the scene, officers found a man who had been fatally stabbed.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Antoine Ealey of Southeast D.C.

As of Friday, the number of homicides in the District sat at 134, which is a 15% increase from the yearly tally on the same day last year. That same day, newly sworn acting police chief Pamela Smith told WTOP she was taking an “all community approach” to fighting crime, and that the department is “poised to really have some impactful engagement when it comes to homicides.”

“It bothers me, and it certainly upsets me. My job as the chief of police is to make sure that we drive down crime, and I won’t be satisfied until we do that,” Smith said in the interview.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to any person that provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Information may also be submitted anonymously by sending a text message to 50411.

Approximate location of fatal stabbing in Southeast D.C.

