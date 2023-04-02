2 Californians arrested for conspiring to sell fentanyl in DC

Three other members of the fentanyl distribution conspiracy were arrested earlier this year. Hector David Valdez, 25, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested in California on Feb. 24. Valdez is currently being transferred to D.C. for prosecution.

D.C. police and federal law enforcement have announced the arrest of two more members of a fentanyl distribution conspiracy charged with bringing thousands of fake pain pills containing fentanyl from California to the District.

Max Alexander Carias Torres, 25, and Raymond Nava, Jr., 19, both of Los Angeles, California, were arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday. They were charged with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and are being detained while their trial is pending.

Torres was separately charged with conspiring to commit international money laundering with proceeds from the alleged drug trafficking. Law enforcement also found about half a kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, numerous fake blue Oxycodone pills, and drug ledgers in Torres’ residence during his arrest.

Charles Jeffrey Taylor, 19, and Craig Eastman, 19, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested on March 22 in the D.C. area.

Eastman was additionally charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, including intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected school and public housing apartment.

The conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and the money laundering conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The possession with intent to distribute charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and possession within 1,000 feet of a protected location carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year and up to 40 years in prison.