FBI says minor was responsible for racist threats at HBCUs

A person under 18 was responsible for making a series of "racially motivated threats" against historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI said that the suspect made dozens of bomb threats in January and February at HBCUs across the country.

A number of HBCUs in the D.C. region were targeted, including Howard University, the University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University and Bowie State University.

“The investigation of racially motivated threats of violence targeting historically Black colleges and universities has identified one juvenile believed to be responsible,” the FBI said in a news release. “The Department of Justice has worked with state prosecutors to hold the minor accountable.”

The fact that the person is under 18 years old makes the idea of prosecuting them difficult, if not impossible.

“Because of the subject’s age, no additional information can be provided,” according to the FBI, which said it could not identify the minor publicly.

The FBI insisted that the person would not be able to make any further threats because they are now “under restrictions” and the government is monitoring their online activities.

Investigators did not find evidence of any actual bombs at any of the schools.

The FBI said it was still investigating unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas.

Those threats included “a distinct set of threats primarily targeting HBCUs received between February 8 and March 2, affecting at least 19 institutions” and another set of threats aimed at “more than 250 colleges, including seven HBCUs, over 100 high schools and two junior high schools.”

“Hate-fueled and racist threats of violence cause the victims real distress,” the FBI said in a news release. “These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students, as well as other citizens.”

In March, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that HBCUs victimized by threats could apply for federal grants under a program designed to help improve campus security and provide mental health resources.

“They have caused classes to be canceled, dorms to be locked down and communities of faith to be kept apart,” Harris said.

Grants range from $50,000 to $150,000 and the money can be used to hire mental health professionals, improve campus security and provide training for security staff.