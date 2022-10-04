HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » Crime News » Video of suspects in…

Video of suspects in boxing coach’s murder released by DC police

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 4, 2022, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month’s fatal shooting of a boxing coach.

Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr. who coached at coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24.

The video shows two suspects — dressed in all black — as well as their car, police said.

The white Kia Optima depicted in the video has Ohio tags JAU 3816.

Police are asking anyone who can identify either suspect or the car to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tipsters can reach the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The 62-year-old coach was known for being a role model to young fighters, including his son, professional boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

TSP funds lose more ground in September

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up