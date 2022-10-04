Video of suspects in boxing coach’s murder released by DC police

D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month's fatal shooting of boxing coach Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr. See the video.

Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr. who coached at coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24.

The video shows two suspects — dressed in all black — as well as their car, police said.

The white Kia Optima depicted in the video has Ohio tags JAU 3816.

Police are asking anyone who can identify either suspect or the car to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tipsters can reach the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The 62-year-old coach was known for being a role model to young fighters, including his son, professional boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison.