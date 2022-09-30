IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Washington, DC News » Beltway Battles postponed after…

Beltway Battles postponed after fighter’s father, coach killed in DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend.

The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”

“There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance,” the organizers said in an online statement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to working with Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies to bring the public this world class boxing event.”

A new date hasn’t been set. Refunds are available.

The announcement postponing the match comes days after the fighter insisted he would be participating in the Beltway Battles as planned.

“Everyone would say like, ‘Yeah, you got a perfect excuse not to fight again,’ but I think it’d be a perfect excuse to anyone but Buddy,” Hernandez-Harrison said earlier this week.

Harrison coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and was well known for mentoring his trainees.

“His job was, it truly was, helping people,” Hernandez-Harrison said.

Police are still looking for the suspects responsible for Harrison’s death. They’re searching for a white Kia Optima with Ohio tags JAU 3816.

D.C. police are seeking information to help them locate a vehicle in relation to a deadly shooting Saturday on the 2700 block of 30th Street in Southeast. (Courtesy D.C. police)
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

D.C. police want anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up