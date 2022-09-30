Beltway Battles postponed after fighter’s father, coach killed in DC

A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer's father was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend.

A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend.

The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”

“There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance,” the organizers said in an online statement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to working with Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies to bring the public this world class boxing event.”

A new date hasn’t been set. Refunds are available.

The announcement postponing the match comes days after the fighter insisted he would be participating in the Beltway Battles as planned.

“Everyone would say like, ‘Yeah, you got a perfect excuse not to fight again,’ but I think it’d be a perfect excuse to anyone but Buddy,” Hernandez-Harrison said earlier this week.

Harrison coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and was well known for mentoring his trainees.

“His job was, it truly was, helping people,” Hernandez-Harrison said.

Police are still looking for the suspects responsible for Harrison’s death. They’re searching for a white Kia Optima with Ohio tags JAU 3816.

D.C. police want anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099.