U. Md. police search for suspect who exposed himself to students on shuttle bus

September 4, 2022, 6:43 AM

Police at the University of Maryland in College Park are looking for a suspect that they say exposed himself to students on a school shuttle bus.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when three students boarded a shuttle bus on campus at the Wind Tunnel building on Paint Branch Drive, headed toward the College Park Metro station.

One of the female students told police that after she boarded with two friends, a man on the bus attempted to engage with one of them. When the group moved away from the man, he sat near one of them and exposed himself, according to a police report.

Police say the group exited the bus at the Metro station, and that the man was last seen near the bus stop at the station.

He’s described as a middle-aged man “with little to no hair … wearing a red Maryland shirt, a purple Raven’s Hat, purple Raven’s sandals and black sunglasses.”

The police department’s criminal investigations unit is investigating. They’re asking that anyone with more information contact them at 301-405-3555 or investigations@umpd.umd.edu. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/submit_tip.cfm.

Below is an approximate location of where the incident took place:

