DC Police: 6-month-old French Bulldog stolen from Northwest hotel room

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say stole a French Bulldog puppy from a hotel in Northwest on Friday evening.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say stole a six-month-old French Bulldog puppy from a hotel in Northwest on Friday evening.

A grey and white French Bulldog named Hugo was taken from a hotel in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest, according to a news release from D.C. police. Hugo has light blue eyes and his left ear doesn’t always stand up straight.

A man came into a hotel room, grabbed the dog, and left around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Police shared photos of the dog and the man suspected of taking him on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.