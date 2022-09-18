Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
DC Police: 6-month-old French Bulldog stolen from Northwest hotel room

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 5:44 AM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say stole a six-month-old French Bulldog puppy from a hotel in Northwest on Friday evening.

A grey and white French Bulldog named Hugo was taken from a hotel in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest, according to a news release from D.C. police. Hugo has light blue eyes and his left ear doesn’t always stand up straight.

Photos of a missing French Bulldog that police say was stolen from a D.C. hotel.

A man came into a hotel room, grabbed the dog, and left around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Police shared photos of the dog and the man suspected of taking him on Saturday.

Police released photos of the man they say stole a bulldog from a D.C. hotel room.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

