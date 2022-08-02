A man who worked in several programs for children in Alexandria, Virginia, has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, and police are investigating whether there are other possible inappropriate encounters.

A man who worked in several programs for children in Alexandria, Virginia, has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, and police are investigating whether there are other possible inappropriate encounters.

Tae’Sean Atwater, 21, has been charged with the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and is being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

Atwater has worked with the Campagna Center’s Campagna Kids program since 2019 in multiple locations, according to a statement from the Alexandria police — in the before-school program at Samuel Tucker Elementary, the after-school program at George Mason Elementary and at the Patrick Henry Elementary School summer camp.

The Campagna Center is a not-for-profit organization providing educational and social development programs to more than 2,000 children and families daily.

In a statement, the center said they were made aware of the allegation against Atwater July 29 and immediately removed him from the camp site and put him on administrative leave.

“The Campagna Center has zero tolerance for any conduct that may place our children at risk and will take all actions to help ensure we offer a safe classroom and camp environment,” they said in a statement.

While the preliminary investigation into Atwater has not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with other children, the police are asking anyone with more information on this or any other possible inappropriate encounters to contact Det. Jason Marable by calling 703-746-6883, emailing Jason.Marable@AlexandriaVA.gov or by calling the police non-emergency number at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

The police also noted that this information could lead survivors of sexual assault to feel retraumatized, and said it’s important for survivors to know it’s not their fault and that help is available. The Alexandria Sexual Assault Center offers services including a 24/7 hotline that can be reached at 703-683-7273.

Information on counseling, support groups, family support and referral services can be found on the Assault Center’s website.