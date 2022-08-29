RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 3:57 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland.

The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.​

Police said officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. when they found the teenager outside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were part of a group involved in an ongoing dispute, and that the suspect fatally shot Ryals.

He is in custody of the Department of Corrections as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the approximate location of where the shooting occurred.

