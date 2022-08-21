WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » Crime News » Police: DC man tried…

Police: DC man tried to set victim on fire

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 21, 2022, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man threatened to light someone on fire after dousing them in gasoline near the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Friday night.

A detective, driving on Bladensburg Road, Northeast, saw Seymour Brown Jr., 46, of Northeast D.C., pour gasoline on the victim and threaten to set them on fire around 11 p.m., according to a news release from D.C. Police.

The Washington Post reports that Brown held a cigarette lighter and said “I’m going to burn you,” to the victim, who they identified as a woman.

Police arrested Brown at the scene, and he was charged with assault with intent to kill.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up