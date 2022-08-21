Police: DC man tried to set victim on fire

A man doused someone in gasoline and threatened to set them on fire Friday night, D.C. police say.

A detective, driving on Bladensburg Road, Northeast, saw Seymour Brown Jr., 46, of Northeast D.C., pour gasoline on the victim and threaten to set them on fire around 11 p.m., according to a news release from D.C. Police.

The Washington Post reports that Brown held a cigarette lighter and said “I’m going to burn you,” to the victim, who they identified as a woman.

Police arrested Brown at the scene, and he was charged with assault with intent to kill.

