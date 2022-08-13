WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 6:52 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested Friday and charged with negligent manslaughter counts.

News outlets report 63-year-old Laura Slattery of Pasadena and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3.

That’s when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.

