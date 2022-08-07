WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Arrest made for 2005 DC child sex abuse case

Hugh Garbrick

August 7, 2022, 8:12 AM

A man whom D.C. police say sexually abused a juvenile 17 years ago was arrested.

Marquette Johnson, 41, of no fixed address, approached the child in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast, close to Anacostia Park around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2005.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, Johnson threatened the juvenile with a handgun and forced the victim into a vehicle. Johnson drove to the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast, and forced the victim to perform sexual acts.

Afterward, Johnson returned to the original location, left the victim there and drove off.

Police made the arrest Thursday. Johnson is charged with first-degree sexual abuse while armed.

Hugh Garbrick

