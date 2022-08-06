6 men arrested in Fairfax Co. online sting operation

Fairfax County police have arrested six men for soliciting minors in an online sting operation used to identify predators who use the internet to exploit children.

The suspects, ages 26 to 43, have been charged with a combined 21 felonies.

Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, of Winchester was charged with two counts of proposing a sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15.

Julio Lozano Lazo, 29, of Maryland has been charged with two counts of proposing a sex act, one count of indecent liberties with child under 15 and one count of procuring a minor for obscene material by communication system.

Jvonni Farmer, 28, of Woodbridge, was charged with proposing a sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15.

Elmer Juarez Calderon, 26, of Arlington has been charged with one count of a proposing a sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15 years old.

Marcus Hal Sturdivant, 35, of Harrison was charged with four counts of a proposing a sex act and was arrested by Harrisonburg police.

William Godoy Estrada, 43, of Arlington has been charged with four counts of a proposing a sex act, attempted production of child pornography and attempted indecent liberties.

Police said the men used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and seek sex from police officers posing as children. The men were arrested when they arrived at agreed-upon locations.

Fairfax County police encourage people with information about other cases of human trafficking or the exploitation of children to call them 703-246-7800 and press option 6.