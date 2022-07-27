Police in Maryland are investigating a potential police impersonator in Montgomery County.

The state police said in a statement that someone called them at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and reported that someone driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu north on I-270 was using red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road around Middlebrook Road.

They said the driver of the Chevrolet was driving aggressively, then went behind the witness before turning to the high occupancy lane and driving away.

The police said there is no evidence of the driver attempting to pull over any motorists.

The police found the suspect vehicle and spoke to a person of interest in this case; they haven’t filed any charges.

Police ask anyone who encountered the vehicle to call them at 301-424-2101.