Man wanted for double killing in Maine arrested in Maryland

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 5:35 PM

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who was wanted for the killings of two people in Maine has been arrested.

Maine State Police said 34-year-old David Barnett, of Bristol, Connecticut, was arrested without incident in Rockville, Maryland, and will be held at the Montgomery County Jail pending extradition.

Barnett was wanted in the deaths of two Connecticut residents killed on June 6 at a home in Auburn, Maine. It was not known if Barnett had a lawyer.

