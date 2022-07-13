DC firefighter charged in Fairfax Co. robbery

A D.C. firefighter has been arrested and charged with robbery after police say he brandished a gun and took someone's property in Fairfax County.

A D.C. firefighter has been arrested and charged with robbery after police say he brandished a gun and took someone’s property in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said the robbery happened in May, and that 27-year-old firefighter Christopher Potts knew the victim. Police said the robbery was not random.

Potts was arrested on July 8, and is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Potts has been placed on administrative leave, according to Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Maggiolo said that the fire department does not “condone or tolerate illegal behavior” from any of its members.

“We know our members suffer from the same stress and ills that plague our community,” Maggiolo said. “However, they must hold themselves to standards deserving of the lives they often hold in their hands.”

Potts was previously arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, in March on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing and hindering an officer. That charge had not yet been adjudicated at the time of his second arrest.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.