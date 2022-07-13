RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Crime News » DC firefighter charged in…

DC firefighter charged in Fairfax Co. robbery

Dana Sukontarak | dana.sukontarak@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. firefighter has been arrested and charged with robbery after police say he brandished a gun and took someone’s property in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said the robbery happened in May, and that 27-year-old firefighter Christopher Potts knew the victim. Police said the robbery was not random.

Potts was arrested on July 8, and is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Potts has been placed on administrative leave, according to Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Maggiolo said that the fire department does not “condone or tolerate illegal behavior” from any of its members.

“We know our members suffer from the same stress and ills that plague our community,” Maggiolo said. “However, they must hold themselves to standards deserving of the lives they often hold in their hands.”

Potts was previously arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, in March on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing and hindering an officer. That charge had not yet been adjudicated at the time of his second arrest.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up