RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Crime News » Teen boy shot in…

Teen boy shot in Southeast DC

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gunfire has left a teenage boy seriously hurt in Southeast D.C. on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway.

Police said the victim is 16 or 17 years old.

There’s no word yet on a suspect.

Below is a map of the area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up