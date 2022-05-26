Teen boy shot in Southeast DC

Gunfire has left a teenage boy seriously hurt in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway.
Police said the victim is 16 or 17 years old.
There’s no word yet on a suspect.
Below is a map of the area.
