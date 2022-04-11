RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Teen arrested in shootings near Nationals Park

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 4:38 PM

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old from Temple Hills, Maryland, in connection with a series of shootings Saturday night in Southwest.

Four people were wounded shortly before 11 p.m. near Nationals Park. A 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and two men were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Earlier, police had said the 16-year-old was wounded in the 100 block of P Street Southwest. One man suffered a minor wound along Potomac Avenue Southwest, and the other two were wounded near the Navy Yard Metro station.

The unidentified teen has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and police are still searching for a second suspect in the shootings. Surveillance footage of that suspect is shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or to text them at 50411. D.C. police offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent crime.

