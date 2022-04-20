RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Officer serving warrant shot in Laurel

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 9:32 AM

A police officer was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant in Laurel, Maryland.

Authorities said it happened just after 6 a.m. in the in the 100 block of Bryan Court.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were serving an arrest and search warrant related to an attempted murder case.

When officers announced their presence, the suspect inside the home opened fire and an officer was struck, according to a police news release.

The officer is being treated at the hospital. The news release did not provide details on the officer’s condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Laurel police at 301-498-0092.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Will Vitka

