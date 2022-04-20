Officer serving warrant shot in Laurel

A Laurel police officer was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant related to an attempted murder case.

Authorities said it happened just after 6 a.m. in the in the 100 block of Bryan Court.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were serving an arrest and search warrant related to an attempted murder case.

When officers announced their presence, the suspect inside the home opened fire and an officer was struck, according to a police news release.

The officer is being treated at the hospital. The news release did not provide details on the officer’s condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Laurel police at 301-498-0092.

