2 charged with murder in Cloverly shooting death

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 3:51 PM

Two Maryland men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old from Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police said officers responded Tuesday for a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive in Cloverly around 3:40 p.m.

They found Jahiem Rayquan Pinnock, 19, of Silver Spring, with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Pinnock was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for a green Toyota sedan with tape near the front bumper following the shooting. An officer spotted the vehicle near southbound New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road shortly before 3:50 p.m.

When officers tried to stop the Toyota, police said it sped off, ran a red light at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. The car eventually crossed the median, damaged one of its tires and came to a stop on Powder Mill Road.

Authorities said when the Toyota stopped, Glen Ellis, 20, of Takoma Park, fled on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

The driver, Jose Angel Calderon Nolasco, 19, of Beltsville, was also arrested.

Both been charged with murder and are awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

