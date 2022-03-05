CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Pedestrian crash on I-97 in Md. leaves one man dead

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 10:20 AM

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night when trying to cross an interstate to check on his friend in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said.

In a statement released Saturday, police said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 97 North in Glen Burnie.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack found Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, Maryland, after the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Aguilera had stopped his vehicle in the right shoulder and ran across I-97 to check on his friend, Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 40, of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Cortes-Gutierrez was traveling north on I-97 in a separate vehicle when she stopped in the left lane near the Crownsville exit. Her vehicle’s lights were not on.

While Aguilera was crossing the road, police said the driver of a third vehicle traveling north on I-97, attempted to swerve out of the way of Cortes-Gutierrez’s vehicle, but struck Aguilera.

Cortes-Gutierrez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the crash.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

