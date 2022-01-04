CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Crime News » Police: 1 killed, 4…

Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in New Castle crash

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man is dead and four other people are injured after a crash in New Castle over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon as a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu collided as they both turned onto eastbound East Franklin Avenue.

A 40-year-old man riding in the back seat of the Corolla was flown to a hospital, where police say he later died.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening. Police say neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Navy Ready Reserve still has some vaccine holdouts as omicron rages

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up