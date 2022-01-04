Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in New Castle crash

Delaware State Police say a man is dead and four other people are injured after a crash in New Castle over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon as a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu collided as they both turned onto eastbound East Franklin Avenue.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon as a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu collided as they both turned onto eastbound East Franklin Avenue.

A 40-year-old man riding in the back seat of the Corolla was flown to a hospital, where police say he later died.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening. Police say neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

