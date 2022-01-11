Prince George’s County police in Maryland are looking for the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Christmas Day.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Tucker Road, near Palmer Road in Fort Washington, according to authorities.

Police believe the driver had tried to pass the victim, Acevedo Castellon, along Tucker, but struck the Fort Washington man’s truck in the process, causing him to lose control and collide with a tree. That driver, police say, did not remain at the scene.

Castellon, 56, died from his injuries on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS.