5 shot at Days Inn in Northwest

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 7:44 AM

Five people are wounded after an early Thursday morning shooting at the Days Inn by Wyndham on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C., and D.C. police are now backing off an initial tweet they sent that said one woman had died.

Dustin Sternbeck, spokesman for the police department, now says one woman is in “grave” condition after the shooting.

A watch commander at the scene said that there were no deaths.

D.C. police said the victims were taken to different hospitals.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it took two of the victims to hospitals. One had potentially critical injuries and the other serious injuries.

Police initially said that the first four victims were women, then tweeted there was a fifth victim but did not indicate whether the fifth person was a woman or a man.

D.C. police said they have no information on the shooter at this time, but tweeted in the 4 a.m. hour that there was no lookout for a suspect.

The initial investigation suggests that the shooting started at a party at the hotel in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Connecticut Avenue, which had been closed in both directions at Albemarle Street, has reopened.

WTOP’s Matt Small and Luke Lukert contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

