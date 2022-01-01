1 teen dead, another shot in Lexington Park

One teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Park, Maryland, on Wednesday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, near Westbury Boulevard, around 3:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A 19-year-old from Lexington Park was found dead. A 17-year-old, also from Lexington Park, was transported to a trauma center with injuries.

Authorities said both victims were in a vehicle in the area of Pegg Road and Watt Drive when they were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200 extension 78109.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting.