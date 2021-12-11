CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Crime News » Man wounded in daytime…

Man wounded in daytime shooting in NW DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 11, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was wounded and sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning on the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, D.C. police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:59 a.m. near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW. The victim was an adult male who was sent to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Below is an approximate location of the incident:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up