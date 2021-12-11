Man wounded in daytime shooting in NW DC

A man was wounded and sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning on the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, D.C. police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:59 a.m. near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW. The victim was an adult male who was sent to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Below is an approximate location of the incident:

