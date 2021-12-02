CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Crime News » 2 Va. men arrested…

2 Va. men arrested and charged for 7-Eleven robberies in Fairfax Co.

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Virginia men have been charged in connection to two robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Northern Virginia. Police believe the suspects may be responsible for other robberies in the region.

In a statement Wednesday, Fairfax County police said Kelly Smith, 25, of Chantilly, Virginia, and Terrell Tapscott, 29, of Gainesville, Virginia, have been separately arrested and charged for robbing at least two 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County in early December.

Police say they believe both men were involved with other robberies in nearby jurisdictions.

Fairfax police say they began investigating the series of robberies on Dec. 6, after a man entered the 7-Eleven at 9511 Blake Lane in Fairfax, walked behind the counter, demanded the clerk open the register, then fled with store property.

The second robbery occurred Dec. 11 at the 7-Eleven at 8110 Old Dominion Drive in McLean. During this incident, police said two men entered the business, implied they were carrying a weapon and took property before fleeing the scene.

Forensic evidence from one of the crime scenes led police to arrest Smith on Dec. 13. Additional evidence and interviews led Virginia State Police to arrest Tapscott on Christmas Day.

Smith has been charged with three counts of robbery, and Tapscott has been charged with four counts of robbery. Both are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police say they are trying to collect evidence linking Kelly and Tapscott to other robberies in Northern Virginia. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up