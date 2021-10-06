Woman who rammed car through Charles Co. Taco Bell pleads to assault, other charges

A woman who rammed her car through the front doors of a Taco Bell in Waldorf entered a plea Monday for assault and destruction of property.

A woman who rammed her car through the front doors of a Taco Bell in Waldorf, Maryland, and struck multiple people after getting into an argument with a drive-thru cashier entered a plea in court Monday.

Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf, entered a plea before a judge in Charles County Circuit Court for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

The incident happened at the end of March at the Taco Bell on Smallwood Drive.

An investigation showed that Williams, the driver of the car, got into an argument with a cashier at the ordering position. Before getting to the drive-thru window, Williams got out of her car and assaulted the cashier, Charles County officials said in a news release.

She then got back in the car and drove to the front of the restaurant and argued with employees outside near the front entrance.

According to the release, Williams revved her engine and drove toward the group, but stopped. She backed her vehicle up, went forward again and drove into and through the group of employees.

After striking the employees, Williams drove forward and crashed through the front doors.

She then fled.

Williams’ sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022.

She faces a maximum sentence of 65 years, 60 days incarceration.