Prince George’s Co. shooting puts teen in hospital

A teenager is in the hospital tonight after a shooting at Naylor Road Metro Station in Temple Hills, Maryland.
Sherri Ly, a spokesperson with WMATA, said it happened before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The victim was identified as a 16-year-old male who the spokesperson said was shot while sitting in the bus bay of the station.
Ly said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story.
