Prince George’s Co. shooting puts teen in hospital

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 10:28 PM

A teenager is in the hospital tonight after a shooting at Naylor Road Metro Station in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Sherri Ly, a spokesperson with WMATA, said it happened before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as a 16-year-old male who the spokesperson said was shot while sitting in the bus bay of the station.

Ly said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. 

 

