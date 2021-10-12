Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Police identify man found dead inside Poolesville home

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 12, 2021, 5:14 PM

Montgomery County police have identified the man who was found shot dead inside a Poolesville, Maryland, home Monday.

The victim was 34-year-old Harry Trueman Powell of D.C.

Authorities said they found his body inside the home after a homeowner called 911 around 9 a.m. Monday, to report that someone was trying to break into his home. During the call, they said, shots could be heard.

And as they did on Monday, police said Tuesday that they believe it was an isolated incident. Powell, they said, had apparently been sleeping in the basement of the home — located in the 18000 block of River Road, near Algonkian Regional Park — “for some time without the homeowner’s permission.”

The unidentified homeowner has not been charged, police said, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Montgomery County police.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

