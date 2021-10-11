Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Md. homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 11, 2021, 2:35 PM

Police converge outside a home in Poolesville, Maryland, on Monday. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

A Poolesville, Maryland, homeowner shot and killed an intruder Monday morning, the Montgomery County police said.

The man had called 911 to report that someone was trying to break into his home after 9 a.m. in the 18000 block of River Road, across the river from Algonkian Regional Park, the police said.

Shira Goff, a spokeswoman for the police, said gunshots were heard during that call, and responding officers found a dead man inside the house.

“We don’t believe that they did know each other, and we do believe that this is an isolated incident,” she said.

Police have been interviewing the homeowner, and are looking for any security camera footage of the area. Goff encouraged anyone who saw “someone who was walking around who didn’t look as if they should be here” to notify police.

“We’re still very early on in the investigation, so we can’t really say too much,” Goff said, “but they’re working to find out exactly what happened this morning.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

