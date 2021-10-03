Hit and run in Prince George’s Co. kills 1

A hit and run in Upper Marlboro, Maryland ended in the death of one unidentified victim on Sunday night.

Two people, who police said were involved in an accident prior to this hit and run, were outside of their vehicles exchanging information along Central Avenue.

That’s when police said an unknown third vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police added that the male victim’s identity is being withheld until their family can be notified.

The Maryland State Police Crash team continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Prince George’s County Police at (301) 568-8101.

This is a developing story.