Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Crime News » 2 hospitalized following Navy…

2 hospitalized following Navy Yard shootout outside Nationals Park

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 17, 2021, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pair of men were wounded during a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning, police said.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire in the unit block of N Street SE just outside Nationals Park around 3 a.m.

What started as an argument between two men escalated until both men fired at each other with handguns, police told WTOP.

One of the suspects and another man attempting to intervene in the situation were wounded by gunfire.

Both the bystander and the injured suspect were transported to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

Both suspects have been placed under arrest and face charges of assault with intent to kill and carrying an unlicensed pistol. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, according to police.

An armed assault happened at the same location in July.

A map of the area is below.

 

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up