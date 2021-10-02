2 hospitalized following Navy Yard shootout outside Nationals Park

A pair of men were wounded during a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning, police said.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire in the unit block of N Street SE just outside Nationals Park around 3 a.m.

What started as an argument between two men escalated until both men fired at each other with handguns, police told WTOP.

One of the suspects and another man attempting to intervene in the situation were wounded by gunfire.

Both the bystander and the injured suspect were transported to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

Both suspects have been placed under arrest and face charges of assault with intent to kill and carrying an unlicensed pistol. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, according to police.

An armed assault happened at the same location in July.

A map of the area is below.