Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Crime News » Police car stolen, man…

Police car stolen, man jumps into harbor after wild chase

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the chase began at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.

Police said the driver refused to stop and fled, striking several cars. The driver crashed, then fled on foot, and got into a police car that had been stopped by an officer who was chasing the suspect on foot.

The driver then led police on a chase through two neighborhoods. He eventually stopped and got out.

Officers then chased the suspect on foot to the Tide Point area, where he jumped into the harbor. The man was taken into custody.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up