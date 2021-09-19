Police car stolen, man jumps into harbor after wild chase

Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the chase began at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.

Police said the driver refused to stop and fled, striking several cars. The driver crashed, then fled on foot, and got into a police car that had been stopped by an officer who was chasing the suspect on foot.

The driver then led police on a chase through two neighborhoods. He eventually stopped and got out.

Officers then chased the suspect on foot to the Tide Point area, where he jumped into the harbor. The man was taken into custody.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.