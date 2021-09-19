Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Juvenile fatally shot during fight at Virginia county fair

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 6:16 PM

RINGGOLD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile at a county fair.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the victim. Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said a fight broke out in the parking lot and “ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence.”

