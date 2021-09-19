Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Crime News » Delaware man injured in…

Delaware man injured in early morning shooting

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say a 44-year-old man was shot and wounded after an altercation inside his vehicle early Sunday morning.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Police said the altercation began when three men approached the man’s vehicle and asked for a cigarette.

One of the men then entered the vehicle through the passenger’s side door and the other two opened the driver’s side door.

The man on the passenger’s side hit the victim with the butt of a handgun before the men fled. Police said one of the men fired at the vehicle multiple times and shot the victim in the leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tags:

delaware

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up