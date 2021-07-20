Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Former Fairfax Co. cop indicted on sex crimes

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 20, 2021, 10:30 AM

A former officer with the Fairfax County, Virginia, police department has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

In a statement, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said John Grimes is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor in the Fairfax County Police Public Safety Cadet Program “over whom he maintained a supervisory relationship” between Nov. 12, 2019 and Dec. 16, 2019.

Descano said a grand jury indicted Grimes on three counts of custodial indecent liberties.

“Crimes in which young people in our community are taken advantage of by those in positions of authority within the criminal justice system are particularly egregious and threaten our community’s confidence in the system,” Descano said. “I will therefore always act to hold those responsible for such heinous crimes accountable. I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case.”

This is a breaking story. Check back with WTOP for more details.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

