Former Fairfax Co. cop indicted on sex crimes

A former Fairfax County police officer has been indicted on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor in the Fairfax County Police Public Safety Cadet Program.

In a statement, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said John Grimes is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor in the Fairfax County Police Public Safety Cadet Program “over whom he maintained a supervisory relationship” between Nov. 12, 2019 and Dec. 16, 2019.

Descano said a grand jury indicted Grimes on three counts of custodial indecent liberties.

“Crimes in which young people in our community are taken advantage of by those in positions of authority within the criminal justice system are particularly egregious and threaten our community’s confidence in the system,” Descano said. “I will therefore always act to hold those responsible for such heinous crimes accountable. I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case.”

