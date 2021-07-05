Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Crime News » 5-year-old shot in hand…

5-year-old shot in hand during busy night for DC police

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 5, 2021, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 5-year-old boy playing in his Columbia Heights backyard was shot in the hand during a picnic Sunday night.

The D.C. police said the boy suffered a puncture wound just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of 11th Street Northwest. He was taken to a hospital, when it began to swell badly. An X-ray revealed a bullet had lodged in the 5-year-old’s left hand.

At last word, police said the child was in stable condition.

Sunday was a busy night for D.C. police.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, they responded to five other shootings: in the 3200 block of D Street Southeast, near Minnesota Avenue; the unit block of Forrester Street Southwest, just north of the Maryland line; the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast, near Fort Ricketts; the 4700 block of Southern Avenue Southeast, just west of Fort Circle Park; and the 1600 block of 27th Street Southeast, just south of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police also said there was a stabbing in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, just north of Fort Stevens.

Meantime, the illegal use of fireworks kept D.C. Fire and EMS busy. They responded to three structure fires, four vehicle fires and dozens of outdoor fires. Four residents suffered minor burns on Sunday, too.

“Remember: If it moves, flies or explodes, it is illegal in the District,” said D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo. “Also, sparklers, while legal, must be less than 20 inches in length.”

Residents can email Fireworks.fems@dc.gov to report the illegal use or sale of fireworks.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up