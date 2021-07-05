5-year-old shot in hand during busy night for DC police

A 5-year-old boy playing in his Columbia Heights backyard was shot in the hand during a picnic Sunday night.

The D.C. police said the boy suffered a puncture wound just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of 11th Street Northwest. He was taken to a hospital, when it began to swell badly. An X-ray revealed a bullet had lodged in the 5-year-old’s left hand.

At last word, police said the child was in stable condition.

Sunday was a busy night for D.C. police.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, they responded to five other shootings: in the 3200 block of D Street Southeast, near Minnesota Avenue; the unit block of Forrester Street Southwest, just north of the Maryland line; the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast, near Fort Ricketts; the 4700 block of Southern Avenue Southeast, just west of Fort Circle Park; and the 1600 block of 27th Street Southeast, just south of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police also said there was a stabbing in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, just north of Fort Stevens.

Meantime, the illegal use of fireworks kept D.C. Fire and EMS busy. They responded to three structure fires, four vehicle fires and dozens of outdoor fires. Four residents suffered minor burns on Sunday, too.

“Remember: If it moves, flies or explodes, it is illegal in the District,” said D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo. “Also, sparklers, while legal, must be less than 20 inches in length.”

Residents can email Fireworks.fems@dc.gov to report the illegal use or sale of fireworks.