Woman shot dead in car in Columbia parking garage

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 10:54 AM

A woman died after she was shot in her car in a garage across the street from a mall in Columbia, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Howard County police said Victoria Ann Santiago, 47, of Windsor Mill, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. across from The Mall in Columbia. She was in a vehicle in a parking garage.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities do not believe it was a random shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation; suspect details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of the area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

