Woman shot dead in car in Columbia parking garage

A woman died after she was shot in her car in a garage across the street from a mall in Columbia, Maryland, Wednesday night.

A woman died after she was shot in her car in a garage across the street from a mall in Columbia, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Howard County police said Victoria Ann Santiago, 47, of Windsor Mill, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. across from The Mall in Columbia. She was in a vehicle in a parking garage.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities do not believe it was a random shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation; suspect details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of the area.