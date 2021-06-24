Woman shot dead in car in Columbia parking garage

A woman died after she was shot in her car in a garage across the street from a mall in Columbia, Maryland, Wednesday night.
Howard County police said Victoria Ann Santiago, 47, of Windsor Mill, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. across from The Mall in Columbia. She was in a vehicle in a parking garage.
She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities do not believe it was a random shooting.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation; suspect details have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
Below is a map of the area.