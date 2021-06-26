CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Woman gets life in prison for killing infant at day care

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:05 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del. — A woman who suffocated an infant to death at a Delaware day care facility has been sentenced to life in prison.

A news release from the Delaware Department of Justice says a Superior Court judge sentenced Dejoynay Ferguson on Friday.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Ferguson was 19 when she killed the 4-month-old girl in September 2019 at the Little People Child Development Center in Bear.

Ferguson pleaded guilty in April to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of Isabella Talton and the abuse of four other children.

