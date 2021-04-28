One dead, four others injured in Richmond shooting

Police say a woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Richmond.

The wounded included a child and two teenagers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. at apartments located across the street from George Wythe High School.

Police said arriving officers found several people had been shot: two women, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a child.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the women died. Two of the others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

