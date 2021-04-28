CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » One dead, four others…

One dead, four others injured in Richmond shooting

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Richmond.

The wounded included a child and two teenagers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. at apartments located across the street from George Wythe High School.

Police said arriving officers found several people had been shot: two women, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a child.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the women died. Two of the others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

shooting

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up