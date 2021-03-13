CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update | Vaccine appointments required in Va. | Biden boosts US vaccine goal | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » Warrenton man charged with…

Warrenton man charged with Bethesda home invasion at home of man, 81

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 13, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Virginia man who worked on a home in Bethesda, Maryland, faces home invasion and other charges after he forced his way into an 81-year-old man’s house, police said.

Montgomery County police said Justin Easom, 33, of Warrenton, forced his way into the Searl Terrace home and threatened the victim around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Police said he stole property but did not injure the victim.

Easom had recently completed a home improvement project at the home.

Eason faces home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.

Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County police officers arrested Easom at his Fauquier County home Friday.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

Catch up on all the sessions from Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up