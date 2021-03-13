Warrenton man charged with Bethesda home invasion at home of man, 81

A Virginia man who worked on a home in Bethesda, Maryland, faces home invasion and other charges after he forced his way into an 81-year-old man's house, police said.

A Virginia man who worked on a home in Bethesda, Maryland, faces home invasion and other charges after he forced his way into an 81-year-old man’s house, police said.

Montgomery County police said Justin Easom, 33, of Warrenton, forced his way into the Searl Terrace home and threatened the victim around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Police said he stole property but did not injure the victim.

Easom had recently completed a home improvement project at the home.

Eason faces home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.

Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County police officers arrested Easom at his Fauquier County home Friday.