Police: Woman threatened troopers with gun before shooting

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 10:51 AM

SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware State Police says a 51-year-old woman was armed with a gun and threatening law enforcement officers with the weapon when a trooper fatally shot her. In a news release on Saturday, the State Police says Thursday’s shooting at a home in Seaford remains under investigation. The trooper was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after police shootings. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police say troopers were called to a home to help medical personnel at the residence. The news release says the woman threatened the medical personnel and troopers with a gun as they were engaging with her.

