Man dead, another person injured in Reston shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 7:58 AM

A man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Reston, Virginia, Thursday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Winterthur Court near Colts Neck Road.

“Officers arrived and located a person suffering from gunshot wounds inside the entryway to a building,” Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. Hudson Bull said.

The man was pronounced dead later.

The other person hurt during the shooting suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK. Police are working to figure out how that person was hurt.

According to police, the suspect left in a “dark colored” car.

No arrests have been made.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

