At least five people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said a 911 call came in around 1:20 p.m. that five or more people had been shot at Congress and 13th Street SE near Malcolm X Elementary School.

The conditions of the victims was not immediately known.

Authorities said they will release more information from the scene.

