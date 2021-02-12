Security guard shot, killed in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police said the man was working as a security guard at the complex when he was shot.

A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Maryland town of Riverdale Park, Prince George’s County police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and carjacking in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue.

Riyadh Al Janabi, 23, of Rockville, was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was he was working as a security guard at the complex when he was shot. His car, a four-door sedan, was stolen.

He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they can call detectives at (301) 516-2512.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.