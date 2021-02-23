CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ex-DC Councilman Jack Evans’ car — with keys in it — stolen in Georgetown

February 23, 2021, 8:32 AM

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans, who resigned amid an ethics probe and likely expulsion in early 2020, is the latest victim of car theft as the region sees a spike in thefts.

Evans’ car was stolen from in front of his Georgetown home Monday.

D.C. police said a man jumped into Evans’ Subaru around 3:30 p.m. on P Street near Wisconsin Avenue.

According to a police report, Evans’ car was parked on the street directly across from his garage — running with the keys inside — when it was stolen. The car was last seen heading eastbound on P Street.

This theft is something Evans has in common with one of his former colleagues.

D.C. Council member Mary Cheh’s Subaru was stolen back in December. It also was reported to be unlocked and running at the time of theft. No one was hurt during the incident and no arrests have been made.

The District recently activated its Carjacking Task Force to combat the rise of car thefts.

Acting D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in early February that the city is “pulling in our federal partners to include the FBI, as part of that, MPD has specific detectives that we are now assigning all carjacking cases to.”

