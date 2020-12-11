CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Dumfries man dead after police shooting

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 11, 2020, 6:23 AM

A 79-year-old man is dead after a police involved shooting Thursday evening in Prince William County, Virginia.

Police said a woman at a home at the Four Seasons Adult Community in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in Dumfries reported that her husband was armed and threatening to commit suicide.

When police officers and the Crisis Intervention Team arrived, around 7:15 p.m., the man had left the home and was reportedly on foot with a handgun in the community, according to a Prince William County police news release.

A Fairfax County police helicopter located the man — who police have identified as Kurtis Kay Frevert — who had been in a wooded area, as he walked back to the home. Officers encountered him near the front door.

During the incident, five officers discharged their guns, although it’s not clear how many times the husband was shot. And it’s not known if he also fired his weapon.

The man died at a hospital. No officers were injured. All the officers involved will be placed on routine paid leave during the investigation.

