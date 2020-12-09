9-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say

The 9-year-old victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, DC police Chief Peter Newsham said.

A 9-year-old girl walking in Southeast D.C. was shot and wounded Monday evening, police said.

According to Chief Peter Newsham, the girl was walking with a relative when she was struck by a stray bullet around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of 18th Street Southeast, near the intersection with T Street.

The girl was taken to the hospital, and Newsham said police have heard from doctors that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for a black Infiniti with tinted windows that was seen fleeing the area. Newsham said, at this point, police believe that car might have been the intended target.

“We don’t believe the little girl was in any way the target,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Below is a map showing the location of the shooting.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.